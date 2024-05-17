Moira Sherlock said: "Not enough disabled parking spaces anywhere near centre of town (Blackpool). It's a long distance from Topping Street car park to the shopping area if you are in pain and finding it difficult to walk."Moira Sherlock said: "Not enough disabled parking spaces anywhere near centre of town (Blackpool). It's a long distance from Topping Street car park to the shopping area if you are in pain and finding it difficult to walk."
Moira Sherlock said: "Not enough disabled parking spaces anywhere near centre of town (Blackpool). It's a long distance from Topping Street car park to the shopping area if you are in pain and finding it difficult to walk."

18 of the worst places to park in Lancashire - according to our readers

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 17th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:02 BST

Let us know if we’ve missed any really bad ones out

Driving can be fun, but it can also be a massive headache - not least when you can’t park.

We’ve all been in a situation when you either can’t find a place to park, it’s too small, or too far away from where you really want to be.

We asked readers to share their thoughts on some of the worst places for parking across Lancashire.

Take a look at what people said on the pages below.

Shaun Cooper said: "100% Preston Hospital. Nearly missing a first baby scan due to having zero available parking for the public in either of the two car parks is a joke."

1. Royal Preston Hospital

Shaun Cooper said: "100% Preston Hospital. Nearly missing a first baby scan due to having zero available parking for the public in either of the two car parks is a joke." Photo: Neil Cross

Jay McMaster said: "There aren't a lot of sisabled spaces in town (Blackpool). And West Street Car parks lift is always broken."

2. West Street Car Park, Blackpool

Jay McMaster said: "There aren't a lot of sisabled spaces in town (Blackpool). And West Street Car parks lift is always broken." Photo: Google

Reporter Emma Downey was been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in Preston's Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket. The 41-year-old journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door. She didn’t realise until she returned to her vehicle and spotted the parking fine.

3. Walker Street car park, Preston

Reporter Emma Downey was been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in Preston's Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket. The 41-year-old journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door. She didn’t realise until she returned to her vehicle and spotted the parking fine. Photo: Google

Ozil Ahmed said: "Cookson Street. Having to walk nearly 10 mins to nearest car park after visiting Natalie's sauna is a joke! I'm already exhausted and don't appreciate the walk after."

4. Cookson Street, Blackpool

Ozil Ahmed said: "Cookson Street. Having to walk nearly 10 mins to nearest car park after visiting Natalie's sauna is a joke! I'm already exhausted and don't appreciate the walk after." Photo: Google

