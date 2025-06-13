18 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:43 BST

18 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on May 23.

1. Gochu, Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA

Rated 5 on May 23. | Google

Rated 5 on May 9.

2. Thingamajigz, Poulton Business Park, Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JS

Rated 5 on May 9. | Google

Rated 5 on May 22.

3. Linden Tree Tea Room, Linden Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 2EZ

Rated 5 on May 22. | Google

Rated 5 on May 22.

4. New Yorker Sundaes, North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1DB

Rated 5 on May 22. | Google

