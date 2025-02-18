18 extraordinary photos from the Blackpool Magic Convention 2025 at Winter Gardens

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST

Here are some magical photos from the Blackpool Magic Convention.

The annual event returned to Blackpool from February 14 to 16, and it was bigger and better than ever.

Held at the iconic Winter Gardens, the convention dazzled attendees with its magic and excitement.

Enjoy 18 incredible photos from the event, captured by our talented photographer Kelvin Stuttard:

The magical event took place over February 14,15, and 16.

1. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025

The magical event took place over February 14,15, and 16.

The event featured world class performers, star lectures, late night fringe shows, an extensive dealers hall and more.

2. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025

The event featured world class performers, star lectures, late night fringe shows, an extensive dealers hall and more.

The annual event attracts thousands of the best magic and magic fans from across the country.

3. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025

The annual event attracts thousands of the best magic and magic fans from across the country.

There were lots of amazing items on display at the event over the weekend.

4. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025

There were lots of amazing items on display at the event over the weekend.

