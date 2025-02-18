The annual event returned to Blackpool from February 14 to 16, and it was bigger and better than ever.
Held at the iconic Winter Gardens, the convention dazzled attendees with its magic and excitement.
Enjoy 18 incredible photos from the event, captured by our talented photographer Kelvin Stuttard:
1. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025
The magical event took place over February 14,15, and 16. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025
The event featured world class performers, star lectures, late night fringe shows, an extensive dealers hall and more. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025
The annual event attracts thousands of the best magic and magic fans from across the country. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Blackpool Magic Convention 2025
There were lots of amazing items on display at the event over the weekend. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.