17 things people think Lancashire is missing including an arena, airport and maintained roads

What do you think Lancashire is missing?

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Apr 2024, 19:39 BST

With an abundance of award-winning attractions, Lancashire has something for everyone - but what do residents want to see in the future?

We asked our readers to share what they thought the county was missing. Here is what they said:

Karen Gardner said: "Decent well maintained roads."

1. Maintained roads

Karen Gardner said: "Decent well maintained roads." Photo: Contributed

Hafiz M Mudasir Qadri said: "Looks like Lancashire has it all, beautiful scenery, rich history, and great people! Maybe a few more sunny days would just be the cherry on top!"

2. Better weather

Hafiz M Mudasir Qadri said: "Looks like Lancashire has it all, beautiful scenery, rich history, and great people! Maybe a few more sunny days would just be the cherry on top!" Photo: Pixabay

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights.

3. Blackpool Airport

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. Photo: Contributed

Dave Chambers said: "A music venue in Preston. Bring in some big names."

4. An indoor arena

Dave Chambers said: "A music venue in Preston. Bring in some big names." Photo: Nainoa Shizuru

