The resort once again took centre stage as sequins sparkled, heels clicked and world-class performers lit up the floor with jaw-dropping routines.
From glittering gowns to gravity-defying lifts, these 17 stunning photos showcase the energy of the event:
Blackpool Dance Festival began in 1920 in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. | Dave Nelson
Covering a period of fourteen days, the May Blackpool Dance Festival is the largest of the five festivals held in Blackpool. | Dave Nelson
The Festival covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for Adult Amateur and Professional couples, plus Formation Teams. | Dave Nelson
2005 saw the introduction of two new events, the British Rising Star Amateur Ballroom and Latin Competitions. | Dave Nelson
