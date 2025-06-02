17 photos that capture dazzling dresses and show-stopping moves at Blackpool Dance Festival 2025

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:51 BST

Dancers from across the globe descended on Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens for the 2025 Dance Festival – and the spectacle didn’t disappoint.

The resort once again took centre stage as sequins sparkled, heels clicked and world-class performers lit up the floor with jaw-dropping routines.

From glittering gowns to gravity-defying lifts, these 17 stunning photos showcase the energy of the event:

Blackpool Dance Festival began in 1920 in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Blackpool Dance Festival began in 1920 in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. | Dave Nelson

Covering a period of fourteen days, the May Blackpool Dance Festival is the largest of the five festivals held in Blackpool.

Covering a period of fourteen days, the May Blackpool Dance Festival is the largest of the five festivals held in Blackpool. | Dave Nelson

The Festival covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for Adult Amateur and Professional couples, plus Formation Teams.

The Festival covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for Adult Amateur and Professional couples, plus Formation Teams. | Dave Nelson

2005 saw the introduction of two new events, the British Rising Star Amateur Ballroom and Latin Competitions.

2005 saw the introduction of two new events, the British Rising Star Amateur Ballroom and Latin Competitions. | Dave Nelson

