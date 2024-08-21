That’s according to research carried out by children’s clothing brand Millie & Jones, who analysed 11 different criteria to determine the best places for new families to thrive.

Preston took the crown as the most family-friendly city in the UK with a score of 66.33. Working parents benefit from a wide range of childcare options, with a generous 58 daycares per 100,000 residents. But stay-at-home parents aren't left out, as there's plenty to keep children entertained.

Preston also boasts the most affordable cost of living of any city in the study, making it easier for parents to manage their household finances. With average rent at £674, it offers the best value for money compared to average salaries. To top it off, Preston residents enjoy a high level of happiness, ranking second in the country with a score of 7.8 out of 10.

Check out 17 nurseries in and around Preston, rated as Outstanding by Ofsted on the pages below. Information has been taken from Locrating, the most-trusted UK school guide.

1 . Busy Bees, School Lane, Bamber Bridge Busy Bees was last inspected in 2020 and rated as Outstanding. Locrating say: "Children are at the heart of everything that this exceptional nursery provides. Each child is recognised as a unique individual and their interests are incorporated into their learning in an exceptional way. The leaders and their staff team have the highest aspirations for all children and what children can achieve."

2 . Cool Kidz @ Roebuck, Inkerman Street, Preston This early years provider was rated as Outstanding in its last inspection in 2019. Locrating say: "The leadership and management of the club are exceptional. Managers are committed, passionate and show a continuous drive to maintain the very highest levels of care and practice."

3 . Eldon Primary School and Nursery, Eldon Street, Preston This primary school also offers nursery provision. The facility was rated Outstanding in its last inspection in 2017. Locrating say: "This is an outstanding school The headteacher, senior leaders and governors lead and manage the school highly effectively. They are supported by a team of staff who lead their areas of responsibility extremely well."