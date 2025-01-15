17 of the best spas in Lancashire to help combat the winter blues

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:09 GMT

You don't have to venture too far for a superb spot of pampering – Lancashire has some great spas.

Name a better feeling than slipping into a soft, white dressing gown and being thoroughly taken care of?

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a relaxing treat day this January, here are 17 of the best spas in the county:

Blackburn Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB5 5JP | 4.1 out of 5 (2,337 Google reviews) | "Lovely spa day. Very welcoming staff. Would highly recommend."

1. Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa

Hall Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk, L40 2QZ | 4.6 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "What an amazing spa experience. A little oasis in the country. Had the most divine aromatherapy facial. So relaxing."

2. Stocks Hall Health Club and Spa

Further Lane, Mellor, Blackburn, BB2 7NP | 4.3 out of 5 (670 Google reviews) | "Excellent spa with lovely lunch. Staff very helpful and friendly."

3. Stanley House Hotel & Spa

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston, PR3 5AA | 4.3 out of 5 (1,070 Google reviews) | "Pool and spa are well equipped and relaxing."

4. Barton Manor Hotel & Spa

