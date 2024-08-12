17 of the best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to residents

Sometimes all we want is a little sweet treat, whether it’s a refereshing ice-cream, a carb loaded waffle or the biggest slice of cake you can muster.
But there’s so many dessert parlour out there, it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot so we asked Lancashire Post readers where the best dessert parlours in Lancashire are.
Below we have collated their suggestions so take a look at the 17 best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to you lot!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.