17 of the best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to residents

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:27 GMT

Looking for something to satiate your sweet tooth? Take a look at these dessert parlour recommendations courtesy of Lancastrians...

Sometimes all we want is a little sweet treat, whether it’s a refereshing ice-cream, a carb loaded waffle or the biggest slice of cake you can muster.

But there’s so many dessert parlour out there, it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot so we asked Lancashire Post readers where the best dessert parlours in Lancashire are.

Below we have collated their suggestions so take a look at the 17 best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to you lot!

1. Best dessert parlours in Lancashire

17 of the best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to readers | Google Maps

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN

2. Dessert Cabin

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN | Google Maps

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF

3. Moorcrofts Cakery

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Google Maps

44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

4. BonBons Coffee Bar

44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google Maps

