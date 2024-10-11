There’s proposed home building on Green Belt, plans for a new warehouse in Longridge, changes to a NatWest, and a new shop lined up for Preston’s high street, as well as market plans for Blackpool, and changes at Lytham Hall.
1. 200 Ribbleton Lane, Preston
Miss Ambreen Raza wants permission to change this property from a hair salon to hot food takeaway. | google
2. Land adjacent Peel Park Centre, Brunel Way, Westby with Plumptons
Application validated on Oct 1 for outline planning application (access and scale applied for with all other matters reserved) for the erection of a new data centre facility and associated plant/ equipment, substation, security office, multi storey car park, with associated primary access via brunel way and secondary access via peel park. | Google Maps
3. 43 Fishergate, Preston
Furness Building Society has lodged plans to install two internally illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated projecting sign at this former travel agents shop. | google
4. Preston Bus Depot, Deepdale Road
Rotala, owner of Preston Bus, want to convert a redundant MOT testing station previously used by the Preston Bus Company and latterly a private tenant into four
residential apartments. The apartments have all been designed to comply with Homes England accommodation standards for a one-bedroom single person unit of accommodation. | google Photo: Google
