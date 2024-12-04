17 festive pictures as thousands gathered for Colne's Christmas Lights Switch-On

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:24 BST

Thousands flocked to Colne for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Colne officially kicked off the holiday season on November 30 with its highly anticipated Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The event will offer a full day of free family-friendly entertainment and will feature a packed schedule of live performances from midday.

Hosted by Gavin Young, the festivities included a torch-lit procession led by Santa in his sleigh, followed by a Frozen Sing-Along.

There were also special appearances from Jack Rhodes, runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent 2024, and Antony Cotton, best known for his role as Sean Tully on Coronation Street.

Take a look at this fantastic selection of photographs taken by talented local photographer Naz Alam:

It’s not truly Christmas until the lights have been turned on!

1. Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024

It’s not truly Christmas until the lights have been turned on! | Colne Town Council

Colne Town Council went above and beyond for this year's switch on, making it one of the busiest events the town has seen.

2. Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024

Colne Town Council went above and beyond for this year's switch on, making it one of the busiest events the town has seen. | Colne Town Council

Britain’s Got Talent Runner Up Jack Rhodes and Coronation Street favourite Antony Cotton attended this year's event.

3. Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024

Britain’s Got Talent Runner Up Jack Rhodes and Coronation Street favourite Antony Cotton attended this year's event. | Naz Alam

Thousands of people enjoyed a magical day filled with lots of family-friendly fun.

4. Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024

Thousands of people enjoyed a magical day filled with lots of family-friendly fun. | Colne Town Council

