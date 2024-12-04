17 festive pictures as thousands gathered for Colne's Christmas Lights Switch-On

Colne officially kicked off the holiday season on November 30 with its highly anticipated Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The event will offer a full day of free family-friendly entertainment and will feature a packed schedule of live performances from midday.

Hosted by Gavin Young, the festivities included a torch-lit procession led by Santa in his sleigh, followed by a Frozen Sing-Along.

There were also special appearances from Jack Rhodes, runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent 2024, and Antony Cotton, best known for his role as Sean Tully on Coronation Street.

Take a look at this fantastic selection of photographs taken by talented local photographer Naz Alam:

