17 festive pictures as thousands gathered for Colne's Christmas Lights Switch-On

Colne officially kicked off the holiday season on November 30 with its highly anticipated Christmas Lights Switch-On.
The event will offer a full day of free family-friendly entertainment and will feature a packed schedule of live performances from midday.
Hosted by Gavin Young, the festivities included a torch-lit procession led by Santa in his sleigh, followed by a Frozen Sing-Along.
There were also special appearances from Jack Rhodes, runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent 2024, and Antony Cotton, best known for his role as Sean Tully on Coronation Street.
Take a look at this fantastic selection of photographs taken by talented local photographer Naz Alam:
