17 fabulous pictures as thousands of cyclists preview Blackpool Illuminations during Ride The Lights 2024

Sean Gleaves
Digital Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 18:17 BST

Thousands of cyclists got a sneak preview of this year’s Blackpool Illuminations as part of a free annual riding event.

Ride The Lights sees the six miles of promenade closed to traffic for one night so families can take to their bikes.

This year it took place from 7pm on August 27 - three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on by Spice Girl Mel B.

Here are 17 awesome pictures from the event:

1. Ride The Lights 2024

Ride the Lights is the fabulous, traffic-free way to preview the Illuminations!

2. Ride The Lights 2024

This year it took place from 7pm on August 27, three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on by Spice Girl Mel B.

Some residents got out their bikes while others pulled on their walking shoes.

3. Ride The Lights 2024

Some residents got out their bikes while others pulled on their walking shoes.

Bikes of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of the seafront route during the free family event.

4. Ride The Lights 2024

Bikes of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of the seafront route during the free family event.

