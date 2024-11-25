17 fabulous pictures as the Stanley Arms in Preston reopens under new name after £150,000 refurb

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:53 BST

A 170-year-old pub in Preston has reopened its doors after a £150,000 refurbishment.

The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road reopened over the weekend after undergoing an impressive transformation.

The new owners of the Grade II-listed pub in Lancaster Road have renamed the popular boozer as Stanley & Co.

The rebrand is part of a £150,000 refurbishment which will transform the historic alehouse into a modern sports bar.

New café-style seating has also been added to the front, as well as a new awning, signage and lighting.

Blind Tiger Inns managing director Chris Tulloch said: “The Stanley Arms has always been a well-known pub but has lost its way in recent times.

“Our aim is to put it back on the map as a fantastic place where people can safely enjoy sports, socialising and a great time in beautiful surroundings.”

Take a look at 17 fabulous pictures of the exciting rebrand.

Stanley Arms is now Stanley & Co.

The pub reopened last Friday after a £150,000 refurb.

'Unwind, dance and make memories'.

Some of the customers who attended the opening last weekend.

