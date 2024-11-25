The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road reopened over the weekend after undergoing an impressive transformation.

The new owners of the Grade II-listed pub in Lancaster Road have renamed the popular boozer as Stanley & Co.

The rebrand is part of a £150,000 refurbishment which will transform the historic alehouse into a modern sports bar.

New café-style seating has also been added to the front, as well as a new awning, signage and lighting.

Blind Tiger Inns managing director Chris Tulloch said: “The Stanley Arms has always been a well-known pub but has lost its way in recent times.

“Our aim is to put it back on the map as a fantastic place where people can safely enjoy sports, socialising and a great time in beautiful surroundings.”

