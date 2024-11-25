The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road reopened over the weekend after undergoing an impressive transformation.
The new owners of the Grade II-listed pub in Lancaster Road have renamed the popular boozer as Stanley & Co.
The rebrand is part of a £150,000 refurbishment which will transform the historic alehouse into a modern sports bar.
New café-style seating has also been added to the front, as well as a new awning, signage and lighting.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Blind Tiger Inns managing director Chris Tulloch said: “The Stanley Arms has always been a well-known pub but has lost its way in recent times.
“Our aim is to put it back on the map as a fantastic place where people can safely enjoy sports, socialising and a great time in beautiful surroundings.”
Take a look at 17 fabulous pictures of the exciting rebrand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.