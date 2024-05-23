17 amazing images of the county taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club members

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:42 BST

Lancashire has some wonderful scenery if you know where to look.

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county.

Lancashire has some truly breathtaking views, from forests and streams to winding country roads, soaring hillsides and fabulous architecture.

Thanks to members of our Lancashire Post Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.

Here are 17 beautiful images taken by our members:

*Click HERE if you would like to join the Lancashire Post Camera Club

Paul Gray took this adorable picture of a wood mouse in Penwortham.

1. Wood mouse in Penwortham

Paul Gray took this adorable picture of a wood mouse in Penwortham. Photo: Paul Gray

Dave Hetherington took this beautiful picture of the sunset in St Annes.

2. St Annes

Dave Hetherington took this beautiful picture of the sunset in St Annes. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

SCM Photography took this cute picture of cygnets keeping warm in their mother's feathers.

3. Cygnets keeping warm in St Annes

SCM Photography took this cute picture of cygnets keeping warm in their mother's feathers. Photo: SCM Photography

Dave Hetherington took this great aerial shot of Lytham Hall.

4. Lytham Hall

Dave Hetherington took this great aerial shot of Lytham Hall. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

