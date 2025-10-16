The lunchtime event took place on Thursday, October 9, organised by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), the Mary O’Gara Foundation and national charity Papyrus.

Walkers gathered in UCLan’s University Square before setting off towards and around Avenham Park.

The event was held in memory of Mary O’Gara, who tragically took her own life in 2020 aged 27.

Her parents, Paul and Sharon, founded the Mary O’Gara Foundation to honour her memory and to encourage people to “look beyond the smile.”

*The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.

Papyrus, a UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide, can also be contacted on 0800 068 414.

Sharon O'Gara said: "Since Mary's death we've made it our mission to raise awareness around mental health and the stigma attached to suicide. Support we've received from the University of Lancashire has helped immeasurably in raising the profile of our charity and its aims."

UCLan Deputy Director of Student Services Nicola Duncan said: "Suicide awareness raising and prevention is a leading priority for us. At the University of Lancashire we have a dedicated team of highly trained and experienced practitioners in mental health and wellbeing support who deliver one-to-one and group sessions both online and in person."