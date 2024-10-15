16 of the best Halloween costumes from 2023 to help inspire you

Who said dressing up had to be difficult? Here are some of last year’s awesome costumes to help inspire you.

Spooky season has finally arrived, so it’s time to decide which Halloween costume you’ll be wearing!

You don’t need to think too far outside of the box to embrace spooky season, nor do you need to splurge on a once-a-year costume.

We’ve selected 15 of the best costumes that readers wore last year to help inspire you.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Jack Skellington is a classic!

1. Best Halloween costume ideas from 2023

Jack Skellington is a classic! | Contributed

Looking for family Halloween costume ideas? The Addams Family is a great idea!

2. Best Halloween costume ideas from 2023

Looking for family Halloween costume ideas? The Addams Family is a great idea! | Contributed

Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.

3. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. Photo: UGC

M3GAN from the science fiction horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone.

4. Best Halloween costume ideas from 2023

M3GAN from the science fiction horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone. | Contributed

