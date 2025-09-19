16 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters have been taken off the streets of Chorley and South Ribble during a targeted police operation aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and nuisance vehicles.

The day of action on Wednesday saw officers from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, Chorley and South Ribble’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Drone Team patrol Chorley, Leyland and Bamber Bridge.

The operation used fully equipped off-road bikes to target riders breaking the law.

The vehicles were mostly seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for lacking insurance or a licence.

None of the bikes or scooters will be returned, with all set to be destroyed to prevent further issues for local residents.

As part of the operation, officers also arrested a 21-year-old man from Preston.

Patrick Gavin, of Pump Street, Preston, was charged with driving without a licence and insurance as well as possession of a Class B drug.

He has been released on bail and will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court next month.

Inspector Dean Skelton from the Road Policing Unit said: “We carry out operations like this one because we are listening to the public and we are acting upon concerns.

“The public tell us, through our Lancashire Talking survey, that nuisance vehicles and the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is one of their top concerns so we will continue to carry out these operations.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.