16 hair-raising pictures as monsters take over Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort for Journey to Hell

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 13:21 BST

A horde of monsters have taken over Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort for this year’s Journey to Hell event.

Journey to Hell Freak Nights is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors, scare mazes and more.

We visited the park to find out just how scary it was - safe to say we had to face our worst fears and come head to head with crazy clowns, witches and undead sorcerers.

Here are 16 spine-chilling pictures from the event:

70 actors make up the cast of Journey to Hell, chosen from more than 150 auditionees, meaning there’s a chance of a good scare around every turn.

1. Journey To Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

70 actors make up the cast of Journey to Hell, chosen from more than 150 auditionees, meaning there’s a chance of a good scare around every turn. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

There are also fire breathers, stilt walkers, roller-skaters, musicians and a live DJ throughout the night.

2. Journey To Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

There are also fire breathers, stilt walkers, roller-skaters, musicians and a live DJ throughout the night. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Every terrifying costume has been handmade by three incredible seamstresses in the resort’s wardrobe department.

3. Journey To Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Every terrifying costume has been handmade by three incredible seamstresses in the resort’s wardrobe department. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

To complete their ghoulish transformations, actors spend more than three hours every night getting their make up and prosthetics ready.

4. Journey To Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

To complete their ghoulish transformations, actors spend more than three hours every night getting their make up and prosthetics ready. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

