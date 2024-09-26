16 amazing photos from the rehearsals of An Officer and the Gentleman coming to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:54 BST

Rehearsals for the iconic play An Officer and the Gentleman coming to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool are underway.

The iconic musical will be hitting the Winter Gardens stage in October.

Audiences will get to enjoy the musical romantic comedy and the cast are working hard in rehearsals to make sure everything is perfect.

The play will feature actors Melanie Masson, Luke Baker and Jamal Crawford.

Here are the dates and times for the An Officer and a Gentleman play.

October 1 at 8pm.

October 2 at 7:30pm

October 3 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm

October 4 at 7:30pm

October 5 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm.

You can book tickets here.

Here are 16 amazing photos of the rehearsals of the An Officer and a Gentleman musical, based on the awards winning 80s film. Photos taken by Marc Brenner:

(centre) Melanie Masson as Esther Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1)

1. (centre) Melanie Masson as Esther Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1)

(centre) Melanie Masson as Esther Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1) | Marc Brenner Photo: Marc Brenner

Photo Sales
Front LtoR Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy & Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1)

2. Front LtoR Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy & Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1)

Front LtoR Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy & Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner (1) | Marc Brenner Photo: Marc Brenner

Photo Sales
Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki & Luke Baker as Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner

3. Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki & Luke Baker as Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner

Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki & Luke Baker as Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner | Marc Brenner Photo: Marc Brenner

Photo Sales
LtoR Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley & Olivia Foster-Browne as Casey Seegar in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner

4. LtoR Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley & Olivia Foster-Browne as Casey Seegar in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner

LtoR Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley & Olivia Foster-Browne as Casey Seegar in An Officer and a Gentleman, credit Marc Brenner | Marc Brenner Photo: Marc Brenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWinter GardenscomedyTicketsFilm