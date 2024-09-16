16 fabulous photographs of the thrilling St Annes Kite Festival 2024

Even with the bad weather causing a day of the festival to be cancelled, thousands of spectators and kite flyers descended on St Annes beach for a day of kite flying.

The wildest and wackiest designs could be seen in the skies above St Annes, including Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo, a Mickey Mouse kite, and many other dragons, polar bears, and more.

The event took place from September 13 to 14.

Here are the incredible photos from photographer Michelle Adamson.

Epic creations fly over the skies of St Anne's seafront at the award winning St Anne's Kite Festival 2024. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

A family enjoying the 2024 kite festival | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

Finding nemo kites fly over Lytham beach. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson