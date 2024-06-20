Lancashire is blessed with some of the finest countyside and parks in the UK, and so why not enjoy them with food and drink as well?
We’ve rounded up a list of top-rated destinations across the region, according to Google Reviews, all rated above 4/5.
Take a look at the pages below for more information.
1. Scorton Picnic Site
Lying just off the M6 and often overshadowed by neighbouring Garstang, Scorton is easily missed but well worth a visit for an excellent walk and pcinic. Starting in the centre of the village, walk up Snowhill Lane and across the bridge over the motorway. Continue over the brook and round to the right, before turning left at the road junction on to Higher Lane. At this point you will get views of Wyresdale Lake and Morecambe Bay. Cross the brook again and take the path to the left down to the farm buildings, after which a right and a left will take you to Scorton Picnic Site. Rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews | submitPhoto: submit
2. Astley Park, Chorley
Visit Astley Park in Chorley and there's plenty for a nice picnic. There's woodland, a lake and a restored Victorian walled garden attached to a 17th-century stately home as well as children's play equipment, cafes and toilets. This rates as 4.7/5 according to Google Reviews. | NWPhoto: Michelle Adamson
3. Edisford Bridge being enjoyed in the sunshine.
Edisford Bridge has just been designated as a safe place for paddling and outdoor swimming, according to Defra. It's long been loved as a picnic spot, with it's beautiful scenery, proximity to Clitheroe and local pubs. Rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews. | submitPhoto: submit
4. Wyre Estuary Country Park
Wyre Estuary Country Park rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews. It's popular for its riverfront park featuring a playground, walking trails, wildlife habitats and picnic areas.
One person said: "Different paths some good others a little muddy, wellies or walking boots are a good idea. Lots of places to have a seat and watch the world go by or have lovely picnic." | submitPhoto: submitted
