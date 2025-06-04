15 top cocktail bars in Blackpool serving creative and tasty drinks

Blackpool offers a range of retro-themed lounges to sleek modern hideaways, it is home to an impressive mix of cocktail bars that go far beyond your typical tipple.
Whether you're after a classic mojito, a quirky concoction with a twist, or a night out that pairs drinks with dazzling decor, this seaside town has something to offer every kind of cocktail lover.
Blackpool might be known for its bright lights and beachside fun, but its cocktail bars add a whole new layer to the town’s charm.
These spots offer a taste of something special, perfect for date nights, celebrations or simply just treating yourself to a well-crafted drink.
We’ve rounded up 15 of the very best places to raise a glass in Blackpool, each bringing its own unique flavour to the table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.