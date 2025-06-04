15 top cocktail bars in Blackpool serving creative and tasty drinks

Blackpool offers a range of retro-themed lounges to sleek modern hideaways, it is home to an impressive mix of cocktail bars that go far beyond your typical tipple.

Whether you're after a classic mojito, a quirky concoction with a twist, or a night out that pairs drinks with dazzling decor, this seaside town has something to offer every kind of cocktail lover.

Blackpool might be known for its bright lights and beachside fun, but its cocktail bars add a whole new layer to the town’s charm.

These spots offer a taste of something special, perfect for date nights, celebrations or simply just treating yourself to a well-crafted drink.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the very best places to raise a glass in Blackpool, each bringing its own unique flavour to the table.

1 . Saoko Cocktail Club Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." | National World Photo Sales

2 . Dirty Blondes Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) | "Fab bar, food, cocktails, music and staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Bloom Bar North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff." | Gerald England Photo Sales

4 . Clementines Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.7 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." | Google Photo Sales