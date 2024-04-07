Amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks around Lancashire.
From lighthouses, towers and churches, to our fantastic parks, there are plenty of beauty spots to visit within the county.
Take a look at 15 breathtaking images captured by readers. If you would like to join our Camera Club click HERE.
1. Shots
We have some extremely talented photographers in our camera club. Here's some of the submissions that received many likes. Photo: multiple
2. Autumn colours
This lovely autumnal image of Preston Docks was captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Laura Brass and liked 182 times. Photo: Laura Brass
3. Stags
This stunning image was taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Paul Woodrow.
It got 106 likes when posted on November 20. Photo: Paul Woodrow
4. Foggy Avenham Park
This wonderful shot of a foggy Avenham Park was captured by Paul Gray and received 408 likes - the most of any photo submitted to the club this year. Photo: Paul Gray
