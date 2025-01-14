15 scenic dog-friendly walks to explore in Lancashire in 2025

From scenic coastlines to peaceful woodlands, these routes offer something for all types of adventurers.

Whether you prefer a short stroll or a more challenging hike, each walk provides plenty of space for dogs to roam safely.

Discover beautiful landscapes, panoramic views, and historic sites - ideal for making memories with your four-legged friend.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Anglezarke Reservoir Anglezarke Reservoir is Rivington’s largest reservoir. You’ll see great views of the county and lots of beautiful nature – including a chance to spot some deer’s and birds of prey too. | David Dixon Photo Sales

2 . Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve was created on the site of a former power station. The reserve has a number of walking trails, lagoons and an abundance of wildlife. | Carroll Pierce Photo Sales

3 . Pendle Hill At 557 metres high, Pendle Hill is an iconic landmark in the Forest of Bowland. The shortest trail is 4 miles and the longest is around 7.5 miles. | EJDPhotography Photo Sales

4 . Stanley Park The Grade II-listed park, which opened in 1926, stretches across 390 breath-taking acres. | Terry Robinson Photo Sales