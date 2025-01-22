15 quirky and unique places to visit in Lancashire this year for fun family days out

Lancashire has a rich history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside - meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.
Great if you’re looking to avoid the crowds, or simply fancy a change to mix up your days out with the kids, we’ve picked out 15 quirky things to do in the county:
1. Singing Ringing Tree
Crown Point Road, Burnley, BB11 3QZ | The 'Singing Ringing Tree' is a unique musical sculpture which overlooks Burnley from its position high above the town on Crown Point. | Nathan Haywood
2. Turbary Woods Owl And Bird Of Prey Sanctuary
Chain House Lane, Preston, PR4 4LB | Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary makes a great day out for all the family and even offers experience days. The rescue and rehabilitation centre is home to an exciting collection of over 90 birds of prey, with knowledgeable staff to fill you in on all the fascinating facts. | Contributed
3. Bowland Wild Boar Park
Bowland Country Park, Chipping, Preston, PR3 2HB | Bowland Wild Boar Park is set in the heart of the Forest of Bowland and offers a brilliant and fun day out with the family. Enjoy a picnic or go for a ramble around the footpaths of the park whilst viewing wild boars, llamas, meerkats, red squirrels, ostriches and many more animals. | Contributed
4. The British Commercial Vehicle Museum
King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (1,067 Google reviews) | The British Commercial Vehicle Museum displays antiquarian buses, early fire engines and other historical and commercial vehicles produced by the British manufacturing industry. | Google Photo: Google
