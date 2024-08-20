You’ve just bought yourself a tasty treat when all of a sudden it’s gone in a flash of white and a gust of wind.

Unfortunately, your food has just been stolen by a brazen seagull.

It’s something that most of us in the county have experienced at least once, especially if you live in Blackpool.

We asked residents to share the worst places to get attacked by a seagull in their opinion.

This is what they said:

1 . Blackpool Tower Kay Whittle said: "I was attacked by a seagull trying to pinch my ice cream on the promenade near the Tower."

2 . Blackpool Zoo Diane Robertson said: "At Blackpool Zoo. Took a sandwich right out of my hand."

3 . Cleveleys Christopher Rawlinson said: "In Cleveleys. Within a short time of moving here I was attacked by a hungry seagull who relieved me of my sausage sandwich."

4 . Preston Flag Market Jill Delaney said Preston Flag Market.