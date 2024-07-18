A Girlguiding themeA Girlguiding theme
15 pictures of Penwortham's Scarecrow Festival - from Dr Who to Tim Peake and Sonic

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 09:32 BST

The second annual Penwortham Scarecrow Festival is underway.

Throughout the town, residents, businesses, even GP surgeries and churches have got in on the fun, with tens of colourful and imaginative displays.

The event is part of the Penwortham in Bloom initiative and has grown significantly from the inaugural event last year, due to an online presence as well as the paper copies provided at two different venues. A trail - which you can join on foot, bike or in the car - is now more than eight miles long, and it’s hoped it will become a major event in the Penwortham community calendar.

A spokesman said: “We did not set a theme for the festival this year, however the overall standard, imagination and creativity of the entries has been incredible. It is great to see the whole of Penwortham joining in the festival to the extent that the scarecrow trail is just under eight miles long.

“The variety of the entries is astounding; from vicars on roofs, a full Olympics games, our emergency services, pirates aboard their galleon, to name a few, as well as a number of bee keepers and natural gardens. Doctor Who has also dropped in for a quick visit along with Tim Peake the astronaut.”

Entries from businesses and organisations have been judged by a team of Penwortham in Bloom judges, with the many individual domestic scarecrows voted for by the public only. Winners will be announced in September. Details of the trail can be found online here

Online voting is here. Paper copies are available in the Black Bull in Pope Lane.

See some of the entries on the pages below

Taking it easy at St Leonard's

1. St Leonard's

Taking it easy at St Leonard's

Up high at St Leonard's

2. On the roof at St Leonard's

Up high at St Leonard's

St Fillans Medical Centre

3. St Fillans Medical Centre

St Fillans Medical Centre

Horsing about

4. Horsing about

Horsing about

