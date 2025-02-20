15 pictures as Taco Bell Preston officially opens its doors

After enjoying huge success in the USA, the new store is the first in Central Lancashire and joins a list of Lancashire locations including Blackpool and Burnley, as Taco Bell looks to grow its brand in the UK.

The store marked its opening with a ribbon cutting courtesy of the Mayor of Preston Phil Crowe, who said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure this morning to officially open and welcome Taco Bell to Preston, the very first in the region.

“This is a fantastic addition to Animate, Preston’s new leisure destination, and the growing food scene in the city, bringing even more variety and choice for residents and visitors. Welcome to Preston, Taco Bell!”

Upon opening, the store was greeted by a long line of customers, all eager to be some of the first to try out the new location. In fact, the first three customers – who waited outside the store for 12 hours – received free Taco Bell for an entire year!

Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Chet Patel said: “At Taco Bell, we’re world famous for our unique and craveable menu, flavour explosion and bold experiences, from innovative new items to iconic classics.

“We’re excited to bring our unique brand culture and connect with the people of Preston.”

The store offers menu items for as low as 99p, their aim being to create a wide variety of products for all price ranges. It will be open every day from 11am to 10pm at Unit 4 of the Animate complex.

