Beach House Bistro & Bar on the Promenade brought the sunshine back to the resort with a new winter menu inspired by the sun-kissed flavours of the Mediterranean.
The menu, crafted by Executive Chef Diego Martinez, has something for every palate and pocket.
Dishes include chicken bara bara in a smooth stroganoff style sauce to gorgeously garlic-infused moules frittes and grilled octopus.
Lighter bites include woodfired pizzas handcrafted to order, fiery tapas dishes, delicious sharing platters and freshly homemade breads.
To launch its new menu, the restaurant had a taster evening with special guests including Millie B and Hayley Kay from BBC Radio Lancashire.
Take a look at our gallery below:
