Beach House Bistro & Bar on the Promenade brought the sunshine back to the resort with a new winter menu inspired by the sun-kissed flavours of the Mediterranean.

The menu, crafted by Executive Chef Diego Martinez, has something for every palate and pocket.

Dishes include chicken bara bara in a smooth stroganoff style sauce to gorgeously garlic-infused moules frittes and grilled octopus.

Lighter bites include woodfired pizzas handcrafted to order, fiery tapas dishes, delicious sharing platters and freshly homemade breads.

To launch its new menu, the restaurant had a taster evening with special guests including Millie B and Hayley Kay from BBC Radio Lancashire.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu Beach House first came to life in 2012 when the locally-based Tchobanian family successfully bid for the exciting new building on Blackpool’s expansive Promenade. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu Artist and TikToker Millie B (left) sampling the new winter menu. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu Delicious Chicken & Chorizo Pinchos skewers are available. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu Vanessa Sims, Editor of the Blackpool Gazette and the Lancashire Post, enjoying the evening. | Contributed Photo Sales