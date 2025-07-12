15 of the worst-rated GP surgeries in Preston revealed by NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Published annually every July, the NHS GP Patient Survey helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare by sharing the experiences and opinions of those registered at NHS practices across England.

This year’s results, released on Thursday, highlight both the best and worst-performing surgeries in the Preston area.

The 2025 survey invited 2.72 million people aged 16 and over - registered with a GP in England - to take part between December 30, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

A total of 702,837 valid responses were received, resulting in an overall response rate of 25.8%.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 survey marked the beginning of a new data series, meaning results from 2024 onward are not directly comparable to previous years.

Patients were asked to rate their overall experience with their GP practice, as well as provide feedback on factors such as the helpfulness of reception staff and the ease of booking appointments.

Out of 39 GP practices in and around Preston, these 15 received the lowest overall satisfaction ratings:

1 . Station Surgery Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 63% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2 . Lane Ends Surgery Tulketh Brow, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2JJ | Of the 106 people who responded to the survey, 64% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3 . The Park Medical Practice Cottam Lane, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1JR | Of the 122 people who responded to the survey, 64% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.