15 of the best-rated GP surgeries in Preston revealed by NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Published annually every July, the NHS GP Patient Survey helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare by sharing the experiences and opinions of those registered at NHS practices across England.

This year’s results, released on Thursday, highlight both the best and worst-performing surgeries in the Preston area.

The 2025 survey invited 2.72 million people aged 16 and over - registered with a GP in England - to take part between December 30, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

A total of 702,837 valid responses were received, resulting in an overall response rate of 25.8%.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 survey marked the beginning of a new data series, meaning results from 2024 onward are not directly comparable to previous years.

Patients were asked to rate their overall experience with their GP practice, as well as provide feedback on factors such as the helpfulness of reception staff and the ease of booking appointments.

Out of 39 GP practices in and around Preston, these 15 received the best overall satisfaction ratings:

1 . New Longton Surgery The Village Surgery, Churchside, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4LU | Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Berry Lane Medical Centre Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ | Of the 128 people who responded to the survey, 94% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Longton Health Centre Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5HA | Of the 113 people who responded to the survey, 93% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales