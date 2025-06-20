15 of the best nail salons in and around Blackpool ready for a Prom 2025 makeover

We've rounded up 15 of the best nail salons in Blackpool and the surrounding areas, offering everything from luxurious manicures to creative nail art.
Whether you're looking to pamper yourself or freshen up your look for the new year, these top-rated salons are the perfect places to unwind and indulge.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. The Nails Place
Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (39 Google reviews) | "Brilliant nail salon! Always really professional and super helpful with advice." | Google
2. Nails & Brows by Lucie
Beech Drive, Thornton, FY5 4GN | 96% recommend (14 Facebook reviews) | "Lucie is a very experienced, highly creative technician." | Nails & Brows by Lucie
3. The Powder Rooms
Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HW | 4.7 out of 5 (32 Google reviews) | "Lovely experience, great professional service." | Google
4. Salon Beau
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PF | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google reviews) | "The best beauty salon in Blackpool! Can’t recommend enough." | Google