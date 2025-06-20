15 of the best nail salons in and around Blackpool ready for a Prom 2025 makeover

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 19:01 BST

It’s prom season!

We've rounded up 15 of the best nail salons in Blackpool and the surrounding areas, offering everything from luxurious manicures to creative nail art.

Whether you're looking to pamper yourself or freshen up your look for the new year, these top-rated salons are the perfect places to unwind and indulge.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1. The Nails Place

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (39 Google reviews) | "Brilliant nail salon! Always really professional and super helpful with advice." | Google

Photo Sales
2. Nails & Brows by Lucie

Beech Drive, Thornton, FY5 4GN | 96% recommend (14 Facebook reviews) | "Lucie is a very experienced, highly creative technician." | Nails & Brows by Lucie

Photo Sales
3. The Powder Rooms

Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HW | 4.7 out of 5 (32 Google reviews) | "Lovely experience, great professional service." | Google

Photo Sales
4. Salon Beau

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PF | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google reviews) | "The best beauty salon in Blackpool! Can’t recommend enough." | Google

Photo Sales
