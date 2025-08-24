We’ve rounded up 15 of the area’s highest-rated chippies, each scoring 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional takeaways to family-run favourites.

Whether you’re after crispy battered cod, golden chips or a hearty portion of mushy peas, these Preston chip shops have you covered.

Here are 15 of the best to try this Bank Holiday:

1 . Bill & Bens Chippy Maitland Street, Preston, PR1 5XQ | 4.7 our of 5 (313 Google reviews) | "Wonderful chippy and extremely well priced compared to others." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Wee Chippy Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (119 Google reviews) | "Lovely chippy. Freshly cooked, lovely fish and chips. Staff are ace too." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Mister Eaters Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE | 4.5 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in England. Great service and friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Andreas Fish and Chips Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0QB | 4.5 out of 5 (458 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food, definitely value for money, good menu too, excellent service." | Google Photo Sales