15 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Preston perfect for a Bank Holiday treat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Nothing says Bank Holiday quite like fish and chips - and Preston has plenty of spots to satisfy your cravings.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the area’s highest-rated chippies, each scoring 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional takeaways to family-run favourites.

Whether you’re after crispy battered cod, golden chips or a hearty portion of mushy peas, these Preston chip shops have you covered.

Here are 15 of the best to try this Bank Holiday:

1. Bill & Bens Chippy

Maitland Street, Preston, PR1 5XQ | 4.7 our of 5 (313 Google reviews) | "Wonderful chippy and extremely well priced compared to others." | Google

2. Wee Chippy

Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (119 Google reviews) | "Lovely chippy. Freshly cooked, lovely fish and chips. Staff are ace too." | Google

3. Mister Eaters

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE | 4.5 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in England. Great service and friendly staff." | Google

4. Andreas Fish and Chips

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0QB | 4.5 out of 5 (458 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food, definitely value for money, good menu too, excellent service." | Google

