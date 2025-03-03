Pancakes are a universal favourite - there’s nothing like a stack of fluffy, golden goodness topped with your choice of delicious toppings.
Whether you're a fan of classic maple syrup or want to explore more adventurous options, there's a perfect spot waiting for you in Lancashire this Shrove Tuesday.
If you'd rather leave the mixing bowl in the cupboard and treat yourself to a delectable pancake feast, we've rounded up 15 of the best places to enjoy pancakes in the county.
From sweet to savoury, here are the must-visit spots in Lancashire:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.