15 of the best cafes, restaurants and dessert parlours in Lancashire to celebrate Pancake Day 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:54 BST

Skip the kitchen mess this Pancake Day and head to these top cafes and restaurants in Lancashire.

Pancakes are a universal favourite - there’s nothing like a stack of fluffy, golden goodness topped with your choice of delicious toppings.

Whether you're a fan of classic maple syrup or want to explore more adventurous options, there's a perfect spot waiting for you in Lancashire this Shrove Tuesday.

If you'd rather leave the mixing bowl in the cupboard and treat yourself to a delectable pancake feast, we've rounded up 15 of the best places to enjoy pancakes in the county.

From sweet to savoury, here are the must-visit spots in Lancashire:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Garstang Road, Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0HA | 4.7 out of 5 (1,056 Google reviews) | "Lovely staff! Ice cream and the pancakes were divine."

1. Wallings Ice Cream

Garstang Road, Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0HA | 4.7 out of 5 (1,056 Google reviews) | "Lovely staff! Ice cream and the pancakes were divine." | Google

Photo Sales
Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RU | 4.3 out of 5 (501 Google reviews) | "Fantastic crepes and waffles."

2. Creams Café

Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RU | 4.3 out of 5 (501 Google reviews) | "Fantastic crepes and waffles." | Creams Café

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,967 Google reviews) | "Pancakes were large and fluffy and no shortage of maple syrup."

3. Billy Bob’s Myerscough

Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,967 Google reviews) | "Pancakes were large and fluffy and no shortage of maple syrup." | Billy Bob’s

Photo Sales
Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR7 4AL | 4.7 out of 5 (3,058 Google reviews) | "Crepes, waffles, shakes, burgers, pizza, ice cream = heaven."

4. Frederick's Ice Cream

Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR7 4AL | 4.7 out of 5 (3,058 Google reviews) | "Crepes, waffles, shakes, burgers, pizza, ice cream = heaven." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePancake DayPrestonBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice