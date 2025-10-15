15 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

15 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

15 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on October 9.

1. McDonald's, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP

Rated 5 on October 7.

2. Pausa at Dunelm, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2RP

Rated 5 on October 2.

3. Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8PP

Rated 5 on October 2.

4. Compass Café Bar, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU

