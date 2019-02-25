15 gigs and shows that you won't want to miss in Preston this Spring Following the recent spell of good weather, it got us looking ahead to Spring and all the great gigs and shows heading our way in the next few months. Here we pick out some of the biggest events to look forward to this springtime. 1. Free Parking Saturday 23 March | Preston Vinyl Tap | FREE | Preston Vinyl Tap Tel: 01772 561871 Preston Vinyl Tap other Buy a Photo 2. Sherlock Holmes: The sign of four Wednesday 27 Thursday 28 march | Charter Theatre | Prices from 20 | Box Office Tel: 01772 80 44 44 | Guild Hall Tel: 01772 80 44 40 Charter Theatre other Buy a Photo 3. Touch The Pearl - Live At The Oak Saturday 30 March | Ancient Oak | Price: 10 | Ancient Oak Tel: 01772 731992 Ancient Oak other Buy a Photo 4. The Drifters Saturday 30 March | Charter Theatre | Prices from 28 | Box Office Tel: 01772 80 44 44 | Guild Hall Tel: 01772 80 44 40 Charter Theatre other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4