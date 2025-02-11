From thrilling shows and an ice festival to a magical lantern display, Lancashire has it all.
Head to local entertainment centres for fun-filled activities like bowling, or splash around at a waterpark for an unforgettable day out.
Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation or a little bit of both, these 15 activities are sure to create lasting memories for the entire family!
1. Showzam!
Blackpool, Lancashire | February 14 - 22 | Blackpool has a rich history of entertainment and 2025 will see a brand-new celebration of circus, music and performance over February half term. Showzam! will bring a sprinkling of sawdust and stardust to the school holidays with a brilliant programme of events and shows for the whole family to enjoy. | Showzam
2. Colne Winter Bloom Light Parade 2025
Colne Town Centre | February 15 | Head to Colne as the town lights up with the magic and mystery of WinterBloom, with a focus on the Pendle Witches story. This year’s festival transforms the town centre with an illuminated parade, celebrating folklore through light, art and performance. As night falls, puppets, large-scale lanterns, and musicians bring this fascinating local history to life, filling the streets with haunting sounds and captivating visuals. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
3. Fylde Ice Festival
St Annes | February 15 | The free Fylde Ice Festival returns for 2025! Come marvel at the breathtaking carved sculptures, try out your own sculpting skills on the ice carving wall, and watch a live ice-carving demonstration by award-winning professional ice artists Glacial Art. | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Forest of Bowland Dark Skies Festival
Various Locations with the Forest of Bowland | February 15 - 22 | Wrap up warm and enjoy stargazing in the heart of the Lancashire countryside or learn more about the universe and what we can see from Lancashire, in the actual geographic centre of the British Isles. The Dark Skies Festival celebrates all things skyward, and features talks and events with scientist and amateur astronomer Robert Ince. | Contributed