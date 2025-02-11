4 . Forest of Bowland Dark Skies Festival

Various Locations with the Forest of Bowland | February 15 - 22 | Wrap up warm and enjoy stargazing in the heart of the Lancashire countryside or learn more about the universe and what we can see from Lancashire, in the actual geographic centre of the British Isles. The Dark Skies Festival celebrates all things skyward, and features talks and events with scientist and amateur astronomer Robert Ince.