15 fabulous pictures of Blackpool marathon and half marathon 2025

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:42 BST

Blackpool Promenade was packed with hundreds of runners on Sunday for the annual Festival of Running marathon and half marathon.

In brilliant sushine there was sweat, some tears, and big smiles all around as marathon runners hit the Promenade for the resort’s annual races.

Did you take part? Did you give our photographer a wave?

See if you can spot yourself or your family and friends in our pictures below.

And a massive well done to everyone who took part!

Pictures by Gazette photographer Neil Cross

