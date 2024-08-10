The Blackpool Air Show is back once again, with the two day event promising a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots.
On day one, attendees were first treated to a display by the Red Arrows before a whole host of fan favourites took the skys, meanwhile back on the ground an Air Village was in full swing.
Below are a selection of photos taken by our reporter Luke Patrick.
