15 fabulous pictures of Blackpool Air Show Day One including stunning images of the Red Arrows

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 17:26 GMT

Take a look at 15 fabulous photos from day one of the Blackpool Air Show 2024.

The Blackpool Air Show is back once again, with the two day event promising a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots.

On day one, attendees were first treated to a display by the Red Arrows before a whole host of fan favourites took the skys, meanwhile back on the ground an Air Village was in full swing.

Below are a selection of photos taken by our reporter Luke Patrick.

Take a look at 15 fabulous pictures from the first day

1. Blackpool Air Show day one

Take a look at 15 fabulous pictures from the first day | NW

Photo Sales
Crowds gather a Red Arrow jet

2. Blackpool Air Show day one

Crowds gather a Red Arrow jet | NW

Photo Sales
Anyone could get up close to the Red Arrows jet

3. Blackpool Air Show day one

Anyone could get up close to the Red Arrows jet | NW

Photo Sales
The jet provided entertainment in between air shows

4. Blackpool Air Show day one

The jet provided entertainment in between air shows | NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Red Arrows
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice