There was the traditional bonfire lighting spectacle, followed by colourful fireworks bursting into life to get everyone in the mood for this traditional event.

Visitors also enjoyed fairground rides, tasty food and a fabulous atmosphere, as well as the stately setting of this 17th century country house and its magnificent grounds.

The free event was organised by Chorley Council.

Here are 15 brilliant photos of the big occasion.

1 . Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | National World Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales