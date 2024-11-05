15 fabulous photos of Astley Park Bonfire Night and fireworks spectacular 2024

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 16:21 BST

Astley Park in Chorley was all it up for its annual Bonfire Night and fireworks display on Sunday.

There was the traditional bonfire lighting spectacle, followed by colourful fireworks bursting into life to get everyone in the mood for this traditional event.

Visitors also enjoyed fairground rides, tasty food and a fabulous atmosphere, as well as the stately setting of this 17th century country house and its magnificent grounds.

The free event was organised by Chorley Council.

Here are 15 brilliant photos of the big occasion.

The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council.

1. Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle

The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | National World Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council.

2. Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle

The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council.

3. Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle

The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council.

4. Astley Park's Bonfire Night spectacle

The annual bonfire and fireworks event at Astley Park, Chorley. A free event organised by Chorley Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice