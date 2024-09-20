2 . World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool: October 5

The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the firework displays, all synchronised to music, launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower. The final display on October 5 will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA. | Gregg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool