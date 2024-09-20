October is just around the corner and that means Halloween celebrations will soon be in full swing!
Lancashire has plenty of events planned for the whole family, from pumpkin planting to horse grooming.
Looking for something a bit more spooky? Visit the ghost trail at Samlesbury Hall - a house which is often regarded as one of the most haunted in England.
Check out our gallery below for 15 great activities taking place in the county this autumn:
1. Pumpkin Planting Workshop at Cedar Farm: October 23
Cedar Farm, Back Lane, Mawdesley, L40 3SY | 10 - 11am | Have some half-term fun creating Pumpkin Planters in perfect time for Halloween. You will get hands on with pumpkin pulp, compost and a selection of succulent plants to create a fantastic living Halloween-themed decoration for the season. | Karolina Kaboompics
2. World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool: October 5
The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the firework displays, all synchronised to music, launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower. The final display on October 5 will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA. | Gregg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool
3. Journey to Hell Freak Nights at Pleasure Beach Resort: October 11 to October 31
Journey to Hell is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors through themed areas of Pleasure Beach Resort, immersive scare zones and unlimited riding after dark, guaranteed to leave adrenaline flowing and hearts thumping. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach
4. Pumpkin Carving at Brockholes Nature Reserve: October 26
Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Preston, PR5 0AG | Visit Brockholes for a fun-filled pumpkin carving event where you can pick your very own pumpkin. After choosing your perfect pumpkin, head to the indoor and outdoor carving zones to get creative. | Olia Danilevich
