15 amazing pictures of Kirkham Market's Christmas Lights switch-on fun

The combined festive market and lights switch-on event, organised by Kirkham Business Group, offered a day packed with entertainment and activities.

There were numerous stalls featuring a wide range of goods, while a festive procession dazzled with an array of performers, dancers and a visit from Father Christmas and The Grinch.

Santa's Grotto, elves, children's entertainers and face painting all featured, along with carol singing around the Christmas tree.

Desite the miserable weather, around 250 trned out for the fun an had a great time, before the weather took the hint and cleared up a little later on!

