Blackpool played host to 160 tattoo artists from all over the world at the weekend as they came togther for a dazzlingly colourful festival of their art.

The latest annual Tatcon Blackpool festival took place at the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, and was attended by more than 100 acclaimed tattooists, along with body piercers, daredevil sideshow performers, and curious customers looking for their next tattoo.

Here are all the pictures from the event.