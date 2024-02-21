New research has revealed that the North West is in the top five best areas to produce England team footballers.

The study, conducted by no deposit bonus code guide NoDepositFriend.com, looked at 204 male England team players of the past 24 years to see which regions in England they were born in.

London is the region that has produced the most players, with 57 footballers on the men’s England team, including David Beckham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and formed player turned manager Gareth Southgate.

Ranking close in second is the North West which has produced 50 players. Looking more closely at the region reveals that Merseyside has produced 18 football players, including Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, while Greater Manchester has produced 17 players including Marcus Rashford and Gary and Phil Neville.

Below, we've taken a look at some of the footballing stars to have been born in Lancashire.

Kevin Kilbane, Preston Born and raised in Preston, Kevin Kilbane came through the North End academy in the early '90s and made around 50 appearances for the club before departing for West Brom in 1997 for a then-record fee for Albion of £1m. He went on to make over 500 professional appearances as well as 110 international caps for Ireland.

Clarke Carlisle -Preston Clarke Carlisle was born in Preston in 1979. He attended Balshaw's Church of England High School where he attained 10 A-grades at GCSE and studied mathematics and politics at A-level. As a defender, he played for a host of teams as a defender, including Blakcpool, Burnley, QPR and Preston.

Joe Garner - Blackburn Joe Garner was born in Blackburn in 1988. He started his career with Blackburn Rovers before joining Carlisle United. Garner had a three-year spell with Preston North End, where he made over 150 appearances and won the 2015 Football League One play-off final. Garner has also played for Wigan Athletic and now plays for Oldham Athletic.