Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 19:22 BST

Year 6 pupils from across Lancashire have been celebrating the end of an era as they prepare to leave primary school behind and begin an exciting new chapter in high school

As the summer holidays begin, schools across the count have been marking the occasion with leavers’ assemblies, parties and, of course, the all-important class photo.

We've rounded up 14 brilliant pictures capturing these memorable moments - a snapshot of a milestone that pupils, parents and teachers alike will treasure for years to come.

Take a look through our gallery of smiling faces as we celebrate the Class of 2025 and wish them all the very best for their next big adventure:

1. Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School

Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School

2. English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

3. Freckleton Church of England Primary School

Freckleton Church of England Primary School

4. Greenlands Community Primary School

Greenlands Community Primary School

