As the summer holidays begin, schools across the count have been marking the occasion with leavers’ assemblies, parties and, of course, the all-important class photo.
We've rounded up 14 brilliant pictures capturing these memorable moments - a snapshot of a milestone that pupils, parents and teachers alike will treasure for years to come.
Take a look through our gallery of smiling faces as we celebrate the Class of 2025 and wish them all the very best for their next big adventure:
