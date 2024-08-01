With Lancashire enjoying a spell of warm weather, people from across the county flocked to a popular outdoor swimming spot.

The Edisford Bridge in Clitheroe recently became a designated outdoor swimming site after a government plan to make swimming more accessible across the county.

Since the announcement, the site, which sees the famous River Ribble flow through it, has been immensely popular with local people and visitors alike.

This popularity reached its peak this week as hundreds of families along with their pets visited Edisford Bridge to enjoy the sunshine and take a dip in the river.

So here are 14 magnificent pictures of people at Edisford Bridge:

1 . Edisford Bridge Hundreds gathered at the popular Clitheroe swimming site this week. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2 . Edisford Bridge Stan cools down in the River Ribble at Edisford Bridge in Clitheroe, Ribble Valley. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3 . Edisford Bridge Edisford Bridge in Clitheroe, Ribble Valley on a hot summers day in July | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard