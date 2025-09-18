Holmeswood Pumpkin Place in Holmeswood Road, Ormskirk was placed fifth in a list of 10 places to visit by discovercars.com.
They described it as “a family-run farm that grows specialty pumpkins in a chilled-out environment where you can grab a hot drink or a bite to eat, with a bouncy castle for the kids. It’s dog-friendly so you can bring your pooch.”
Full details on Holmeswood Pumpkin Place - and 12 other places to visit - in the pages below.
1. Holmeswood Pumpkin Place, Ormskirk, L40 1UA
Head to Holmeswood Pumpkin Place in October for a great selection of pumpkins, food, crafts, ice crea and more. Dogs are also welcome.
Pay for what you pick.
Opening weekend is September 27 and 28 and then it will be open for seven days a week until October 31, or sell out
Booking is not required in advance. Open from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is £3 per person, with under one's free.
Cash or Card payments. Photo: Submit
2. Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool
The Pumpkin Festival Autumn is back for a sixth year and runs on weekends and throughout half term, from Saturday, October 11, to Friday, October 31.
Sessions are held hourly. Everyone needs a ticket, including adults. Early bird tickets start from £8.50 - £9.99. The price includes farm entry for your selected session and one pumpkin if selected. You can also buy extra pumpkins on the day.
Tickets are limited and sold out last year. For more information, visit: ridgewayfarmblackpool.co.uk
3. Bowland Wild Boar Park
Bowlands Wild Boar Park holds special pumpkin event every year, usually with pumpkin carving, fancy dress competitions, spooky face painting and scavenger hunts.
The park reopens on October 25 for the event, but more details are still to be released.
Telephone 01995 61075 for more information
4. Windmill Animal Farm
Windmill Farm near Rufford is back with its famous pumpkin picking adventure from October 11-31.
Tickets cost £18.95 for adults, £19.95 for children aged 1-15 years, OAPs and carers are £16.95, and under ones are free of charge.
This ticket includes full day access to Windmill Animal Farm attraction, the Runaway Farm Train and also The Famous Pumpkin Picking Adventure.
Each ticket purchased also includes a single pumpkin of your choice. More pumpkins can be purchased on the day.
Wheelbarrows provided, but don't forget your wellies.