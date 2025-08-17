Top-rated pubs in South Ribble, according to Google Reviewsplaceholder image
13 top pubs in & around Penwortham, Longton, Bamber Bridge & Lostock Hall, according to Google Reviews

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

We’ve got it all in South Ribble.

Big beer gardens, live music, fabulous food, friendly atmosphere, and top-quality drinks.

Whether you want a countryside spot for a pint, or want some buzz in a town centre, there will be a pub to whet your whistle nearby.

We’ve rounded up 13 South Ribble pubs in the pages below that rate above 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

They are placed in no particular order.

1. Th'Owd Smithy Inn, Much Hoole

1. Th'Owd Smithy Inn, Much Hoole

This traditional pub in Much Hoole rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews. The latest comment says: "Lovely, small village pub with great staff and landlady. Recommended." | Google

2. The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale

2. The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale

The Hunters rates as 4.4/5 and is praised for it's food and drink selection, decor and outdoor space. | google

3. Walmer Bridge Inn, Liverpool Old Rd

3. Walmer Bridge Inn, Liverpool Old Rd

This village pub rates as 4.5/5 on Google. People say it's a 'local's pub' but friendly to visitors, with live music at weekends, good beer and a large garden. | Google

4. Lostock Ale, 7 Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall

4. Lostock Ale, 7 Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall

This micro pub rates very highly, with a Google review score of 4.8/5. Nestled in a row of shops, with a car park to the rear, it's noted for its quality beer and friendly atmosphere. Photo: Good Beer Guide

