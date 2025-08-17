Big beer gardens, live music, fabulous food, friendly atmosphere, and top-quality drinks.

Whether you want a countryside spot for a pint, or want some buzz in a town centre, there will be a pub to whet your whistle nearby.

We’ve rounded up 13 South Ribble pubs in the pages below that rate above 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

They are placed in no particular order.

1 . Th'Owd Smithy Inn, Much Hoole This traditional pub in Much Hoole rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews. The latest comment says: "Lovely, small village pub with great staff and landlady. Recommended." | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale The Hunters rates as 4.4/5 and is praised for it's food and drink selection, decor and outdoor space. | google Photo Sales

3 . Walmer Bridge Inn, Liverpool Old Rd This village pub rates as 4.5/5 on Google. People say it's a 'local's pub' but friendly to visitors, with live music at weekends, good beer and a large garden. | Google Photo Sales