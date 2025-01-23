The 41-mile stretch linking Preston to Kendal comes in behind only the Caledonian canal in Scotland and narrowly missing out on Englands top spot to the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal.

The Lancaster Canal is one of the country's few coastal canals. Built along the natural lie of the land it offers lock free cruising in its entirety - the longest stretch in the country. As the canal is naturally level, it also lends itself to gentle walking and cycling as well as canoeing and other outdoor activities.

Here we look at some of the best things to do and places to go if your’re considering a trip to take in the sights of the Lancaster Canal.

Please be aware though, that the canal is closed at Woodplumpton from Moons Bridge to Hepgreave Bridge after part of the embankment and towpath collapsed near Moons Bridge Marina in July. The Canal and River Trust say the canal is due to reopen at the end of February, however, the towpath and public right of way will remain closed until the end of March.

1 . Barton Grange The award-winning Barton Grange Garden Centre is on the A6 at Brock between Preston and Garstang, beside the canal. It was named Destination Garden Centre of the Year in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and has something for everyone. The outdoor plant area has a roof which closes when it rains, there's a Cook Shop selling professional cookware and kitchen items, a home écor department, garden furniture section and award-winning Christmas displays which open each year in October. There are also two eateries, the self-service Riverside Café and table service Willows Restaurant, so you can really make a day of it. To finish, there's a farm shop which offers individually sourced local produce alongside fine foods from the UK and beyond. | Barton Grange Photo Sales

2 . Kingfisher Cruises on Lancaster Canal By day or by night, discover the full splendour of a panoramic view of the Lancaster Canal aboard the Kingfisher. Routes include the area around Barton Grange, the Lune Aqueduct and Lancaster city centre. Themed events include Fish, Chip & Quiz Cruises, Lancashire Hot Pot & Quiz Cruises, Cream Tea, ABBA Party, Motown Party, 60s 70s 80s Party Nights and Magical Santa Cruises. Book at https://www.kingfishercruise.co.uk/ Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Billy Bob’s Myerscough A short walk or drive from the canal side in Barton is Billy Bobs. From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a 60s American diner and parlour. Dine in a yellow school bus or grab a diner booth and channel your inner Fonzie, then let the children burn off some energy in the expansive outdoor play area and barn. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales