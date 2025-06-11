13 Preston pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 you should try for your next pint

By Aimee Seddon, Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:05 BST

13 pubs in Preston have earned a place in the Good Beer Guide 2025 from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Now in its 52nd edition, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

This year, it features two special covers celebrating two of the nation’s most iconic fictional pubs — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The guide features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, making it a trusted companion for beer lovers in search of top-quality pints.

Several Preston pubs are featured in this year’s edition — here are some of the local highlights and what CAMRA had to say about them:

*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1. Black Horse (166 Friargate, PR1 2EJ)

Victorian Grade II-listed pub close to the historic open market; it has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior, with its tiled bar, walls and mosaic floor. Two front rooms are adorned with Robinsons memorabilia and photos of old Preston; the famous ‘hall of mirrors’ seating area is to the rear. Robinsons beers are available with an additional four ever-changing guest beers coming from far and wide. The pub is away-supporter football-friendly. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2023 and 2024, and Lancashire Pub of the Year 2024. | Ralph Warrington

2. Chain House Brewing Co Taproom (139-141 Market Street West, PR1 2HB)

The Chain House Brewing Company started life in 2017 in a garage in Longton and opened its taproom in 2022; located in the city centre just off Friargate on Market Street West. There are two cask ales on handpump and 12 keg lines showcasing the brewery’s own beers together with various guest ales. There is also a selection of local gins and a variety of other drinks to suit all tastes. | Google Maps

3. Crafty Beggars Ale House (284B Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9RX)

Appearing in the Guide for a third consecutive year, Crafty Beggars opened in 2020. It is a large micro with a traditional small pub atmosphere, selling four cask ales on handpump sourced mainly from the North-West area. There are five changing keg lines, some of which are likely to be serving live beer from a membrane keg, fine wines and boxes of real cider. Homemade pizzas, paninis, breads and pies are served Monday to Saturday teatimes and Crafty Cask Club is on Tuesdays. | Google Maps

4. Fulwood & Broughton Cricket Club (Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR3 5JE)

This welcoming club first opened in 1909 and has a fully licensed members’ clubhouse open weekday evenings and from lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to non-members. There are two lounges, serving a full range of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks with Sky Sports and BT Sports available. Three free of tie cask ales are available on handpump, with a variety of interesting ales often sourced locally. Local CAMRA Club of the Year 2023. | Google Maps

