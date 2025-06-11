Now in its 52nd edition, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
This year, it features two special covers celebrating two of the nation’s most iconic fictional pubs — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The guide features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, making it a trusted companion for beer lovers in search of top-quality pints.
Several Preston pubs are featured in this year’s edition — here are some of the local highlights and what CAMRA had to say about them:
1. Black Horse (166 Friargate, PR1 2EJ)
Victorian Grade II-listed pub close to the historic open
market; it has been identified by CAMRA as having a
nationally important historic pub interior, with its tiled
bar, walls and mosaic floor. Two front rooms are adorned
with Robinsons memorabilia and photos of old Preston;
the famous ‘hall of mirrors’ seating area is to the rear.
Robinsons beers are available with an additional four
ever-changing guest beers coming from far and wide.
The pub is away-supporter football-friendly. Local CAMRA
Pub of the Year 2023 and 2024, and Lancashire Pub of
the Year 2024. | Ralph Warrington
2. Chain House Brewing Co Taproom (139-141 Market Street West, PR1 2HB)
The Chain House Brewing Company started life in 2017 in
a garage in Longton and opened its taproom in 2022;
located in the city centre just off Friargate on Market
Street West. There are two cask ales on handpump and
12 keg lines showcasing the brewery’s own beers
together with various guest ales. There is also a selection
of local gins and a variety of other drinks to suit all tastes. | Google Maps
3. Crafty Beggars Ale House (284B Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9RX)
Appearing in the Guide for a third consecutive year,
Crafty Beggars opened in 2020. It is a large micro with a
traditional small pub atmosphere, selling four cask ales
on handpump sourced mainly from the North-West area.
There are five changing keg lines, some of which are
likely to be serving live beer from a membrane keg, fine
wines and boxes of real cider. Homemade pizzas,
paninis, breads and pies are served Monday to Saturday
teatimes and Crafty Cask Club is on Tuesdays. | Google Maps
4. Fulwood & Broughton Cricket Club (Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR3 5JE)
This welcoming club first opened in 1909 and has a fully
licensed members’ clubhouse open weekday evenings
and from lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to
non-members. There are two lounges, serving a full
range of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks with Sky
Sports and BT Sports available. Three free of tie cask ales
are available on handpump, with a variety of interesting
ales often sourced locally. Local CAMRA Club of the Year
2023. | Google Maps
