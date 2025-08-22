13 Preston pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 to try this Bank Holiday weekend

1 . Black Horse (166 Friargate, PR1 2EJ)

Victorian Grade II-listed pub close to the historic open market; it has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior, with its tiled bar, walls and mosaic floor. Two front rooms are adorned with Robinsons memorabilia and photos of old Preston; the famous ‘hall of mirrors’ seating area is to the rear. Robinsons beers are available with an additional four ever-changing guest beers coming from far and wide. The pub is away-supporter football-friendly. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2023 and 2024, and Lancashire Pub of the Year 2024. | Ralph Warrington